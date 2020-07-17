All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1069 W Foster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1069 W Foster Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1069 W Foster Ave

1069 W Foster Ave · (773) 313-5099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1069 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath in Edgewater! W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 311151

2bed/2bath, gut rehabbed condo available in Edgewater, just 1 block to the Red Line! This unit features laundry in the unit, a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, good sized bedrooms, and granite bathrooms (master bathroom also!). Electric heat/no gas. Just a 5 minute walk to Mariano's and Foster Beach. Great price!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1069-w-foster-ave-chicago-il/311151
Property Id 311151

(RLNE5943361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 W Foster Ave have any available units?
1069 W Foster Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1069 W Foster Ave have?
Some of 1069 W Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 W Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1069 W Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 W Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1069 W Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1069 W Foster Ave offer parking?
No, 1069 W Foster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1069 W Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1069 W Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 W Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 1069 W Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1069 W Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 1069 W Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 W Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 W Foster Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1069 W Foster Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight Eleven Uptown
811 W Agatite Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity