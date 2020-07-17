1069 W Foster Ave

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath in Edgewater! W/D IN UNIT!



2bed/2bath, gut rehabbed condo available in Edgewater, just 1 block to the Red Line! This unit features laundry in the unit, a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, good sized bedrooms, and granite bathrooms (master bathroom also!). Electric heat/no gas. Just a 5 minute walk to Mariano's and Foster Beach. Great price!

