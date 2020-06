Amenities

COME AND SEE THIS HUGE HOME IN THE ROSELAND AREA! 5 EXTRA LARGE BEDROOMS; BEAUTIFUL DARK HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME; UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS; WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP IN THE BASEMENT; CLOSE TO THE #29 CTA AND RED LINE AT 95TH AND DAN RYAN. ACCEPTING 4 BED VOUCHERS!! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NO MOVE IN FEE. CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR A SHOWING!!