1057 West Cornelia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sunny 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Wrigleyville

Fantastic Lakeview 2 bedroom 1 bath on Cornelia. This location is perfect - you are close to the Red Line, Wrigley Field, Southport Corridor, Lake Michigan and have quick and convenient access to everywhere! Inside you'll see a modern kitchen, dishwasher. Updated bathroom. Other features include clean, hardwood floors throughout,central AC & heating. Washer/dryer in building. Spacious living room w/ great natural light. 1 tandem parking spot is included in the monthly rent.



Contact us to schedule a showing.