Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1057 West Cornelia Avenue

1057 West Cornelia Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1345980
Location

1057 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Wrigleyville
Fantastic Lakeview 2 bedroom 1 bath on Cornelia. This location is perfect - you are close to the Red Line, Wrigley Field, Southport Corridor, Lake Michigan and have quick and convenient access to everywhere! Inside you'll see a modern kitchen, dishwasher. Updated bathroom. Other features include clean, hardwood floors throughout,central AC & heating. Washer/dryer in building. Spacious living room w/ great natural light. 1 tandem parking spot is included in the monthly rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 West Cornelia Avenue have any available units?
1057 West Cornelia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 West Cornelia Avenue have?
Some of 1057 West Cornelia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 West Cornelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1057 West Cornelia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 West Cornelia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1057 West Cornelia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1057 West Cornelia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1057 West Cornelia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1057 West Cornelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 West Cornelia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 West Cornelia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1057 West Cornelia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1057 West Cornelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1057 West Cornelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 West Cornelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 West Cornelia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
