1033 W Monroe

*Email, please, for fastest response*AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - PENTHOUSE CONDO IN WEST LOOP/SKINNER PARK WITH (1) GARAGE PARKING SPACE. TOP-FLOOR UNIT WITH ENORMOUS PRIVATE ROOFTOP W/CITY VIEW FOR ENTERTAINING AND RELAXING! NEARBY: MORGAN EL TRAIN (GREEN/PINK), UIC-HALSTED EL TRAIN (BLUE), SKINNER PARK & SCHOOL DISTRICT, WHOLE FOODS, CHIC RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING ON MADISON AND FULTON MARKET, EXPRESSWAYS - EZ TRANSIT!PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A 4th FL WALK-UP, BUT IT FEELS LIKE 3rd FL; EZ STAIRCASE, NOT MUCH WINDING.UNIT FEATURES: 360 DEGREE PRIVATE ROOF DECK, NEWER HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT, GRANITE, STAINLESS, DISHWASHER & DISPOSAL, BREAKFAST BAR, XTRA LARGE WINE FRIDGE, WORKING GAS FIREPLACE, LARGE FRONT (NORTH-FACING) BALCONY OFF OF LIVING ROOM, DESIGNER TOUCHES!, CUSTOM CROWN MOULDING THROUGHOUT, CUSTOM RECESSED AND DIMMER LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, CUSTOM CLOSETS, LARGE ENERGY EFFICIENT WASHER/DRYER. MASTER SUITE INCLUDES: TWO CLOSETS (ONE WALK-IN), DUAL SINK VANITY, JACUZZI TUB, SEPARATE STEAM SHOWER.SORRY, NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS (OWNER IS ALLERGIC)NO SECURITY DEPOSIT, ONE-TIME NONREFUNDABLE MOVE-IN FEE! GOOD CREDIT, VERIFIABLE INCOME APPROX $156,000/YEAR (COMBINED), CLEAN BACKGROUNDS. USE OUR $50 APP TO APPLY.*EMAILS ONLY, PLEASE. FASTEST, MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE THROUGH EMAIL!* Listed by Licensed IL Broker Ashley Bogert - Westward360, LLC ashleyb@westward360.com