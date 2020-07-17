All apartments in Chicago
1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1

1028 North Marshfield Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1028 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1,400 square feet of living space on two levels! Charming, spacious East Ukrainian Village duplex-down unit on beautiful tree-lined street. Available July. 2 bedrooms plus den or possible 3rd bedroom with 1.5 baths. Unit includes oversized windows, hardwood floors, original built-ins and original moldings with updated, eat in kitchen. Unit deck overlooks a charming, landscaped backyard with common area patio. What a location with a 98 Walk Score! Tons of dining and entertainment options nearby. (2) blocks to Intelligentsia and Starbucks coffee. Less than half a mile to Jewel and Mariano's grocery stores. (2) blocks to the Blue Line CTA stop and one block to the Ashland bus. No pets and street parking, only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
