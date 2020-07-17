1028 N. Marshfield Avenue - 1

Amenities

1,400 square feet of living space on two levels! Charming, spacious East Ukrainian Village duplex-down unit on beautiful tree-lined street. Available July. 2 bedrooms plus den or possible 3rd bedroom with 1.5 baths. Unit includes oversized windows, hardwood floors, original built-ins and original moldings with updated, eat in kitchen. Unit deck overlooks a charming, landscaped backyard with common area patio. What a location with a 98 Walk Score! Tons of dining and entertainment options nearby. (2) blocks to Intelligentsia and Starbucks coffee. Less than half a mile to Jewel and Mariano's grocery stores. (2) blocks to the Blue Line CTA stop and one block to the Ashland bus. No pets and street parking, only.