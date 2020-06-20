All apartments in Chicago
1005 West Sunnyside Avenue
1005 West Sunnyside Avenue

1005 West Sunnyside Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695522
Location

1005 West Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious & Sunny 2BR Available in Uptown! Won't last!
This 2 bedroom garden apartment features a spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, beautiful hardwood floors, tons of closet space, great natural light, and exposed brick. Laundry On Site. This property is located in close proximity to public transportation, local entertainment, Jewel, Target, Aldi and much more. *Pictures may be of similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
1005 West Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1005 West Sunnyside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
No, 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 West Sunnyside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
