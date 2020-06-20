1005 West Sunnyside Avenue

Amenities

Spacious & Sunny 2BR Available in Uptown! Won't last!

This 2 bedroom garden apartment features a spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, beautiful hardwood floors, tons of closet space, great natural light, and exposed brick. Laundry On Site. This property is located in close proximity to public transportation, local entertainment, Jewel, Target, Aldi and much more. *Pictures may be of similar unit in building.



