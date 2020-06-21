1000 West Leland Avenue

Amenities

Experience Uptown! This super BRIGHT condo @ one of Uptown's most modern buildings offers Two Beds and Two Baths featuring floor to ceiling windows throughout. This space has been freshly painted, stainless steal appliances, brand new carpet in the bedrooms, and new lighting throughout. Garage spot, in unit laundry, heat, plus Cable and Internet are also included in rent. So close to Transit including both the new Red Line Wilson stop or Lawrence stop plus to the 146 Bus to downtown. Walk to Starbucks, Target, Jewel and other local establishments.