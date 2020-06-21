All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:15 AM

1000 West Leland Avenue

1000 West Leland Avenue · (586) 817-1861
Location

1000 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10D · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
elevator
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Experience Uptown! This super BRIGHT condo @ one of Uptown's most modern buildings offers Two Beds and Two Baths featuring floor to ceiling windows throughout. This space has been freshly painted, stainless steal appliances, brand new carpet in the bedrooms, and new lighting throughout. Garage spot, in unit laundry, heat, plus Cable and Internet are also included in rent. So close to Transit including both the new Red Line Wilson stop or Lawrence stop plus to the 146 Bus to downtown. Walk to Starbucks, Target, Jewel and other local establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 West Leland Avenue have any available units?
1000 West Leland Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 West Leland Avenue have?
Some of 1000 West Leland Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 West Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 West Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 West Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1000 West Leland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1000 West Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 West Leland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1000 West Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 West Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 West Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 West Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 West Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 West Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 West Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 West Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
