All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 100 North Hermitage Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
100 North Hermitage Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

100 North Hermitage Avenue

100 North Hermitage Avenue · (630) 621-5421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARELY AVAILABLE END UNIT + CHICAGO SKYLINE VIEWS! Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo on the 5th floor of this 9 story building. Beautifully updated unit with Hardwood floors throughout the living space, Gas-log fireplace, and Balcony with a city-view. The kitchen includes 42" inch cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Full-size washer and dryer in unit. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom w/double vanity. Assigned 1 car covered parking garage and large storage unit included in price. Conveniently located near Pink & Green Train Lines, I-290 Expressway, United Center, Medical District, West Loop, Fulton Market, Restaurant Row, Goose Island Brewery and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 North Hermitage Avenue have any available units?
100 North Hermitage Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 North Hermitage Avenue have?
Some of 100 North Hermitage Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 North Hermitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 North Hermitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 North Hermitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 North Hermitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 100 North Hermitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 North Hermitage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 100 North Hermitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 North Hermitage Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 North Hermitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 North Hermitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 North Hermitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 North Hermitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 North Hermitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 North Hermitage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 North Hermitage Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
7151-53 S Indiana Ave
7151 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity