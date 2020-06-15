100 North Hermitage Avenue

Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE END UNIT + CHICAGO SKYLINE VIEWS! Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo on the 5th floor of this 9 story building. Beautifully updated unit with Hardwood floors throughout the living space, Gas-log fireplace, and Balcony with a city-view. The kitchen includes 42" inch cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Full-size washer and dryer in unit. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom w/double vanity. Assigned 1 car covered parking garage and large storage unit included in price. Conveniently located near Pink & Green Train Lines, I-290 Expressway, United Center, Medical District, West Loop, Fulton Market, Restaurant Row, Goose Island Brewery and so much more.