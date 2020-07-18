All apartments in Chicago
100 E 14TH ST
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

100 E 14TH ST

100 East 14th Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 East 14th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing condo with stunning views! Floor to ceiling windows w/ lots of natural light coming in the unit. 1BR w/ den. Kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances, and breakfast bar. Large balcony w/ west views! Stunning city views from every room. Bedroom also had brand new flooring. Unit will be freshly painted. Rental price includes storage space, parking, water, heating, and internet! Prime South Loop location, walking distance to downtown, the El, museums, parks and the lakefront. Building amenities include 24 hr. doorman, fitness center, pool and party room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E 14TH ST have any available units?
100 E 14TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 E 14TH ST have?
Some of 100 E 14TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
100 E 14TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E 14TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 100 E 14TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 100 E 14TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 100 E 14TH ST offers parking.
Does 100 E 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 E 14TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E 14TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 100 E 14TH ST has a pool.
Does 100 E 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 100 E 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 E 14TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
