100 E 14TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool internet access

Amazing condo with stunning views! Floor to ceiling windows w/ lots of natural light coming in the unit. 1BR w/ den. Kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances, and breakfast bar. Large balcony w/ west views! Stunning city views from every room. Bedroom also had brand new flooring. Unit will be freshly painted. Rental price includes storage space, parking, water, heating, and internet! Prime South Loop location, walking distance to downtown, the El, museums, parks and the lakefront. Building amenities include 24 hr. doorman, fitness center, pool and party room.