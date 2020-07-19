All apartments in Chicago
1 South Leavitt Street
Location

1 South Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
This 2 bed, 2 bath unit in an elevator building is ready for its next renter! This sun drenched west facing loft has everything you're looking for! Split floor plan perfect for roommate situation with 2 good sized beds and 2nd bedroom was recently enclosed with windows to allow for natural light to come in. Hardwood floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and maple cabinetry and very cool brick backsplash! Nice layout that allows for a dining room table! Good sized balcony off the living room is perfect for outdoor grilling! Freshly painted, in unit laundry, additional storage and bike room finish this great home! Heated garage parking spot for 20K. Awesome location, walk to United Center, easy access to highway, downtown and surround areas of West Loop and Fulton Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 South Leavitt Street have any available units?
1 South Leavitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 South Leavitt Street have?
Some of 1 South Leavitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 South Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 South Leavitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 South Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 South Leavitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1 South Leavitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 South Leavitt Street offers parking.
Does 1 South Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 South Leavitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 South Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 1 South Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 South Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 1 South Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 South Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 South Leavitt Street has units with dishwashers.
