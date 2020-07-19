1 South Leavitt Street

Amenities

This 2 bed, 2 bath unit in an elevator building is ready for its next renter! This sun drenched west facing loft has everything you're looking for! Split floor plan perfect for roommate situation with 2 good sized beds and 2nd bedroom was recently enclosed with windows to allow for natural light to come in. Hardwood floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and maple cabinetry and very cool brick backsplash! Nice layout that allows for a dining room table! Good sized balcony off the living room is perfect for outdoor grilling! Freshly painted, in unit laundry, additional storage and bike room finish this great home! Heated garage parking spot for 20K. Awesome location, walk to United Center, easy access to highway, downtown and surround areas of West Loop and Fulton Market!