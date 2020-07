Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table hot tub trash valet accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board

Hudson Northridge (formerly known as Northridge Vista) offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Spacious layouts and expansive amenities make you feel like you are always on vacation. Within walking distance to local shops, dining and entertainment, Hudson Northridge will be your forever home.