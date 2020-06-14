166 Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA with gym
One of Atlanta’s affordable suburbs, Duluth is community that boasts some of the highest quality apartments, townhouses, and rental homes you’ll find anywhere.
Having trouble with Craigslist Duluth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Whether you’re in the market for a luxury apartment in Duluth, Georgia, a cozy studio, or a spacious multi-bedroom rental, you’ll find options galore in our listings. Cheap apartments in Duluth can often be found for less than $600, while more lavish rentals typically go for a grand or more.
Amenities, fortunately, tend to be top-notch even in the more modestly priced rentals in Duluth and often include washer-dryer rooms, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, swimming pools, business centers, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, and covered tenant parking.
Short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, so whether you’re looking for a short-term crash pad or a permanent home, you’ll find plenty of viable options in Duluth.
Of course, you’ll need all the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences) to seal the deal for your new Duluth, Georgia apartment. Also, when calculating your leasing budget, be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C costs; especially in the spring and summer months, tenants often end up spending an extra $75 or more to keep their rentals nice and cool.
Many of the more modern and spacious apartments for rent are situated on the north side of town in the Warsaw area, while other popular areas include the rejuvenated downtown district and the Pittman neighborhood. Don’t take our word for it, though: Come see with your own eyes which neighborhood in Duluth, Georgia is the best fit for you before considering an apartment there.
And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect Duluth, Georgia apartment for rent! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Duluth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.