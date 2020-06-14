166 Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA with gym

One of Atlanta’s affordable suburbs, Duluth is community that boasts some of the highest quality apartments, townhouses, and rental homes you’ll find anywhere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duluth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Whether you’re in the market for a luxury apartment in Duluth, Georgia, a cozy studio, or a spacious multi-bedroom rental, you’ll find options galore in our listings. Cheap apartments in Duluth can often be found for less than $600, while more lavish rentals typically go for a grand or more.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to be top-notch even in the more modestly priced rentals in Duluth and often include washer-dryer rooms, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, swimming pools, business centers, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, and covered tenant parking.

Short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, so whether you’re looking for a short-term crash pad or a permanent home, you’ll find plenty of viable options in Duluth.

Of course, you’ll need all the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences) to seal the deal for your new Duluth, Georgia apartment. Also, when calculating your leasing budget, be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C costs; especially in the spring and summer months, tenants often end up spending an extra $75 or more to keep their rentals nice and cool.

Many of the more modern and spacious apartments for rent are situated on the north side of town in the Warsaw area, while other popular areas include the rejuvenated downtown district and the Pittman neighborhood. Don’t take our word for it, though: Come see with your own eyes which neighborhood in Duluth, Georgia is the best fit for you before considering an apartment there.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect Duluth, Georgia apartment for rent! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more