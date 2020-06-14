195 Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA with gym

Hey there, all you sweet Georgia Peaches! A little birdie told us you were looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Decatur, Georgia. Good call! One of the Atlanta area’s fastest growing, mostly family friendly communities, Decatur plays host to some truly amazing deals for apartments and townhouses for rent. Are you ready to join the roughly 20,000 proud peeps who call Decatur home? Then start sifting through the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together fo...

You’ll find a wide range of rentals in Decatur, from basic studios and one bedroom apartments for $700 or less all the way up to sprawling luxury apartments and lofts for $1,500 or more. Are you a city dweller at heart looking to live it up in a more urbanized environment? You’ll be glad to know the downtown area serves up a plethora of flats, lofts, and luxury rentals in the $1,000-$1,500 range. Suburbanites, likewise, will find a plethora of apartments and townhomes in family-friendly ‘hoods like North Decatur, East Lake, and Decatur Heights.

City slickers and suburban Suzies alike, meanwhile, can take comfort in the fact that apartments in Decatur typically come equipped with first-rate modern amenities, often including renovated interiors, patios/balconies, a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, on-site/in-unit washer and dryer, gym, clubhouse, covered parking, concierge service, scenic views, and more. You’ll also find plenty of pet friendly apartments and furnished apartments for rent in our listings, so no matter what your renting needs are, we’ve definitely got you covered here at apartmentlist.com. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to seal the deal for your fancy new apartment, townhouse, or rental home in Decatur.

One reason Decatur continues to attract new residents in droves is that crime – especially the violent kind – is extremely rare in the city, and there’s certainly no such thing as an off-limits danger zone. Still, like pretty much any city, Decatur does see its fair share of property crime and petty theft. Obviously, make it a point to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a good feel for its vibes and its residents, before signing a lease.

Featuring a variety of entertainment options including a walker/shopper-friendly downtown area, a couple historic theaters, plenty of outdoors attractions, and a smattering of nightlife venues, Decatur is a city that has a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Factor in a variety of safe, modern neighborhoods and easy access to ATL via public transit, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in this charming little Southern gem of a city.

