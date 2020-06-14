Apartment List
/
GA
/
alpharetta
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

222 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alpharetta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
26 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1496 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
$
98 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
22 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1534 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
59 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Horseshoe Bend
34 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
18 Units Available
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1013 sqft
Gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, garages, sparkling pool and beautiful views. Homes include carpet, central air and heating, electric kitchen appliances and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
28 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
19 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1275 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
9 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1511 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1514 sqft
Luxury apartments with electronic door locks, high-speed Internet and spacious floor plans. Community has a rooftop clubroom, courtyard pool and yoga spin room. Great location close to boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Collingwood
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1377 sqft
Beautiful apartments nestled in natural wooded areas with gorgeous landscaping. Still conveniently located to shopping and dining. Apartments feature ceiling fans, patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis courts. Garages are available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1339 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, large patio or balcony, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shop, wine bar and grocery store.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1316 sqft
Recent renovations have brought elegance to these spacious apartments, which have fireplaces and granite counters. Play disc golf or basketball at the nearby Wills Park Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Belmont at Park Bridge
150 Rockberry Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Community amenities include car detail center, picnic areas and fitness center. Apartments feature breakfast bars, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Located close to North Point Mall and Highway 19.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Alpharetta, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alpharetta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta 3 BedroomsAlpharetta Accessible ApartmentsAlpharetta Apartments under $1,000Alpharetta Apartments under $1,100
Alpharetta Apartments under $1,200Alpharetta Apartments with BalconyAlpharetta Apartments with GarageAlpharetta Apartments with GymAlpharetta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlpharetta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Apartments with PoolAlpharetta Apartments with Washer-DryerAlpharetta Cheap PlacesAlpharetta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlpharetta Furnished ApartmentsAlpharetta Luxury PlacesAlpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College