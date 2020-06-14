95 Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$901
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1297 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1435 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
42 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3717 McGuire St NW
3717 Mcguire Street, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Available 08/01/20 Description: 3bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent City: Kennesaw, Georgia Price: $1599/month for 24 months lease agreement.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1920 Lakeshore Overlook
1920 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1696 sqft
Beautiful End Unit. This spacious town home has new hardwood floors though out the lower level, new carpet in bedrooms. Two large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Large Living Room with Fireplace. One car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Ridenour
1 Unit Available
1798 Willow Branch Lane NW
1798 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
First month of rent is 50% off. Beautiful, move-in-ready, 3-bedroom townhouse in Ridenour community. Perfect roommate or family floor plan. New paint, carpet, water heater, HVAC system and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Kennesaw
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kennesaw, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kennesaw renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

