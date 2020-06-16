Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com.



Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center. Our community also offers a convenient laundry facility and a swimming pool for your enjoyment.



Location is everything and living in Balfour Chastain you will find yourself only minutes away from Chastain Park, Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, GA-400, and various fine dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Balfour Chastain is also just a stone's throw away from the newly developed Gateway shopping center. So far, noteworthy tenants include: specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, Tupelo Honey Cafe, Urban Cook-house, and CVS pharmacy. Balfour Chastain offers the best value in apartment living in one of Atlanta's most vibrant and sought after neighborhoods.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:

-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.

-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.

-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



