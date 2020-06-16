All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Balfour Chastain

4689 Roswell Road Northeast · (404) 250-1121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4689 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Classic 1Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Upgraded 2Bed/1Bath Townhomes · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourchastain.com.

Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center. Our community also offers a convenient laundry facility and a swimming pool for your enjoyment.

Location is everything and living in Balfour Chastain you will find yourself only minutes away from Chastain Park, Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, GA-400, and various fine dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Balfour Chastain is also just a stone's throw away from the newly developed Gateway shopping center. So far, noteworthy tenants include: specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, Tupelo Honey Cafe, Urban Cook-house, and CVS pharmacy. Balfour Chastain offers the best value in apartment living in one of Atlanta's most vibrant and sought after neighborhoods.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4528940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Balfour Chastain have any available units?
Balfour Chastain has 2 units available starting at $946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Balfour Chastain have?
Some of Balfour Chastain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balfour Chastain currently offering any rent specials?
Balfour Chastain isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balfour Chastain pet-friendly?
Yes, Balfour Chastain is pet friendly.
Does Balfour Chastain offer parking?
No, Balfour Chastain does not offer parking.
Does Balfour Chastain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Balfour Chastain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Balfour Chastain have a pool?
Yes, Balfour Chastain has a pool.
Does Balfour Chastain have accessible units?
No, Balfour Chastain does not have accessible units.
Does Balfour Chastain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Balfour Chastain has units with dishwashers.
Does Balfour Chastain have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Balfour Chastain has units with air conditioning.
