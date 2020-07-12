Amenities
Welcome home to ARIUM Chastain in Sandy Springs, GA, where the convenience of location meets the lifestyle of luxury. Newly renovated, our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and exquisite interiors. Our homes boast desirable features including covered patios with storage, wood style floors, designer kitchens with stainless appliances, washer/dryers, USB ports and upgraded fixtures. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in our resort-style pool or head to our 24-hour fitness salon. Enjoy the convenience of ARIUM Chastain where you can walk to Chastain Park, Starbucks and Sprouts. Your four-legged family member is welcome at our pet friendly community and we accept large dogs! We are only steps away from award-winning boutique dining. We are within minutes of I-285 and Buckhead offering easy access to great shopping. You will love one of Atlanta’s most vibrant neighborhoods – a place you want to call home. Come visit us today!