Arium Chastain
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Arium Chastain

240 E Belle Isle Rd NE · (404) 445-3994
Location

240 E Belle Isle Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arium Chastain.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
garage
parking
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to ARIUM Chastain in Sandy Springs, GA, where the convenience of location meets the lifestyle of luxury. Newly renovated, our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and exquisite interiors. Our homes boast desirable features including covered patios with storage, wood style floors, designer kitchens with stainless appliances, washer/dryers, USB ports and upgraded fixtures. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in our resort-style pool or head to our 24-hour fitness salon. Enjoy the convenience of ARIUM Chastain where you can walk to Chastain Park, Starbucks and Sprouts. Your four-legged family member is welcome at our pet friendly community and we accept large dogs! We are only steps away from award-winning boutique dining. We are within minutes of I-285 and Buckhead offering easy access to great shopping. You will love one of Atlanta’s most vibrant neighborhoods – a place you want to call home. Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Surety Bond: $87.50, or $500 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arium Chastain have any available units?
Arium Chastain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does Arium Chastain have?
Some of Arium Chastain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arium Chastain currently offering any rent specials?
Arium Chastain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arium Chastain pet-friendly?
Yes, Arium Chastain is pet friendly.
Does Arium Chastain offer parking?
Yes, Arium Chastain offers parking.
Does Arium Chastain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arium Chastain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arium Chastain have a pool?
Yes, Arium Chastain has a pool.
Does Arium Chastain have accessible units?
No, Arium Chastain does not have accessible units.
Does Arium Chastain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arium Chastain has units with dishwashers.
Does Arium Chastain have units with air conditioning?
No, Arium Chastain does not have units with air conditioning.
