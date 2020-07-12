Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool garage parking business center car wash area coffee bar hot tub internet access

Welcome home to ARIUM Chastain in Sandy Springs, GA, where the convenience of location meets the lifestyle of luxury. Newly renovated, our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and exquisite interiors. Our homes boast desirable features including covered patios with storage, wood style floors, designer kitchens with stainless appliances, washer/dryers, USB ports and upgraded fixtures. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in our resort-style pool or head to our 24-hour fitness salon. Enjoy the convenience of ARIUM Chastain where you can walk to Chastain Park, Starbucks and Sprouts. Your four-legged family member is welcome at our pet friendly community and we accept large dogs! We are only steps away from award-winning boutique dining. We are within minutes of I-285 and Buckhead offering easy access to great shopping. You will love one of Atlanta’s most vibrant neighborhoods – a place you want to call home. Come visit us today!