Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Addison at Sandy Springs

7889 Roswell Rd · (833) 917-1883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1615 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 0413 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0419 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Addison at Sandy Springs.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
internet access
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Addison at Sandy Springs Apartment Homes offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires. From newly renovated interiors to exceptional amenities, our Sandy Springs apartments hold the key to a premier living experience.

Our community offers an alluring selection of well-sized one and two-bedroom floor plans that boast gas fireplaces, private patios or balconies, and plenty of space to entertain guests in the form of a large living room. Select units also feature a selection of refined extras such as bay windows, spacious walk-in closets, white shaker-style cabinetry, and granite countertops. More than that, our apartments are pet-friendly, surrounded by greenery, and offer full

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 - (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Addison at Sandy Springs have any available units?
Addison at Sandy Springs has 18 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Addison at Sandy Springs have?
Some of Addison at Sandy Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison at Sandy Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Addison at Sandy Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Addison at Sandy Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Addison at Sandy Springs is pet friendly.
Does Addison at Sandy Springs offer parking?
Yes, Addison at Sandy Springs offers parking.
Does Addison at Sandy Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Addison at Sandy Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Addison at Sandy Springs have a pool?
Yes, Addison at Sandy Springs has a pool.
Does Addison at Sandy Springs have accessible units?
No, Addison at Sandy Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Addison at Sandy Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Addison at Sandy Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Addison at Sandy Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Addison at Sandy Springs has units with air conditioning.
