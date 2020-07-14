Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court internet access

We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Addison at Sandy Springs Apartment Homes offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires. From newly renovated interiors to exceptional amenities, our Sandy Springs apartments hold the key to a premier living experience.



Our community offers an alluring selection of well-sized one and two-bedroom floor plans that boast gas fireplaces, private patios or balconies, and plenty of space to entertain guests in the form of a large living room. Select units also feature a selection of refined extras such as bay windows, spacious walk-in closets, white shaker-style cabinetry, and granite countertops. More than that, our apartments are pet-friendly, surrounded by greenery, and offer full