Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Sited on 3.7 private acres in the Buckhead area, this fully furnished Estate features a stylish kitchen with keeping room, finished terrace level with media room, bar, wine cellar and fabulous pool make this home an entertainer's dream. Owners suite on main with a most luxurious bath of marble and heated floors. Eight generous bedrooms, two offices, nanny suite, fitness room, movie theater, four car garage, and full guest apartment.