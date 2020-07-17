996 Pitts Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy in-town living in this beautiful spacious home that is right off HWY 9 (Roswell Rd), less than a mile from GA400, close to Marta N. Springs station, 10 mins to midtown and 20 mins to downtown. Also very close to shopping and dinning areas such as Perimeter Mall, downtown Roswell and downtown Sandy Springs. Less than a mile away from Chattahoochee River Recreation such as Azalea Park, Riverside Park and Nature Center that offer plenty of trails and water sports. Owner pays for water, sewer and yard maintenance