Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

996 Pitts Road

996 Pitts Road · (678) 522-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

996 Pitts Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2542 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy in-town living in this beautiful spacious home that is right off HWY 9 (Roswell Rd), less than a mile from GA400, close to Marta N. Springs station, 10 mins to midtown and 20 mins to downtown. Also very close to shopping and dinning areas such as Perimeter Mall, downtown Roswell and downtown Sandy Springs. Less than a mile away from Chattahoochee River Recreation such as Azalea Park, Riverside Park and Nature Center that offer plenty of trails and water sports. Owner pays for water, sewer and yard maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Pitts Road have any available units?
996 Pitts Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 996 Pitts Road have?
Some of 996 Pitts Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 Pitts Road currently offering any rent specials?
996 Pitts Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Pitts Road pet-friendly?
No, 996 Pitts Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 996 Pitts Road offer parking?
Yes, 996 Pitts Road offers parking.
Does 996 Pitts Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Pitts Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Pitts Road have a pool?
No, 996 Pitts Road does not have a pool.
Does 996 Pitts Road have accessible units?
No, 996 Pitts Road does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Pitts Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 996 Pitts Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Pitts Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Pitts Road does not have units with air conditioning.
