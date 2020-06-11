985 Pearl Point

Amenities
Beautiful town home in a luxury gated community located off Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center. 3 bedrooms upstairs with additional guest room/den on the lower level with full bath. Master has whirlpool tub with a walk in closet. Hardwood floors on main level. Floor to ceiling windows in kitchen area. two car garage.
Near Perimeter Mall, MARTA and popular Sandy Springs with easy access to I-285 and Georgia 400!
Close to Cox offices and state Farm buildings.
Applicants must have documented income of 3X the rent and have excellent credit and rental history.