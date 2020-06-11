All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 985 Pearl Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
985 Pearl Point
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:52 PM

985 Pearl Point

985 Pearl Point Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

985 Pearl Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town home in a luxury gated community located off Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center. 3 bedrooms upstairs with additional guest room/den on the lower level with full bath. Master has whirlpool tub with a walk in closet. Hardwood floors on main level. Floor to ceiling windows in kitchen area. two car garage.
Near Perimeter Mall, MARTA and popular Sandy Springs with easy access to I-285 and Georgia 400!
Close to Cox offices and state Farm buildings.
Applicants must have documented income of 3X the rent and have excellent credit and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Pearl Point have any available units?
985 Pearl Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 985 Pearl Point have?
Some of 985 Pearl Point's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Pearl Point currently offering any rent specials?
985 Pearl Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Pearl Point pet-friendly?
No, 985 Pearl Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 985 Pearl Point offer parking?
Yes, 985 Pearl Point does offer parking.
Does 985 Pearl Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Pearl Point have a pool?
Yes, 985 Pearl Point has a pool.
Does 985 Pearl Point have accessible units?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Pearl Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Pearl Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College