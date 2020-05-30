All apartments in Sandy Springs
985 Pearl Point
985 Pearl Point

985 Pearl Pt · No Longer Available
Location

985 Pearl Pt, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town home in a luxury gated community located off Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center. 3 bedrooms upstairs with additional guest room/den on the lower level with full bath. Master has whirlpool tub with a walk in closet. Hardwood floors on main level. Floor to ceiling windows in kitchen area. two car garage.
Near Perimeter Mall, MARTA and popular Sandy Springs with easy access to I-285 and Georgia 400!
Close to Cox offices and state Farm buildings.
Applicants must have documented income of 3X the rent and have excellent credit and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Pearl Point have any available units?
985 Pearl Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 985 Pearl Point have?
Some of 985 Pearl Point's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Pearl Point currently offering any rent specials?
985 Pearl Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Pearl Point pet-friendly?
No, 985 Pearl Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 985 Pearl Point offer parking?
Yes, 985 Pearl Point offers parking.
Does 985 Pearl Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Pearl Point have a pool?
Yes, 985 Pearl Point has a pool.
Does 985 Pearl Point have accessible units?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Pearl Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Pearl Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Pearl Point does not have units with air conditioning.
