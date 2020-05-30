985 Pearl Point

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful town home in a luxury gated community located off Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center. 3 bedrooms upstairs with additional guest room/den on the lower level with full bath. Master has whirlpool tub with a walk in closet. Hardwood floors on main level. Floor to ceiling windows in kitchen area. two car garage.

Near Perimeter Mall, MARTA and popular Sandy Springs with easy access to I-285 and Georgia 400!

Close to Cox offices and state Farm buildings.

Applicants must have documented income of 3X the rent and have excellent credit and rental history.