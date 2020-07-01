98 Mount Vernon Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Dunwoody's Finest! Gated community within walking distance of Sandy Springs Marta! Walk to shops, restaurants, and many office complexes. Corner unit back off the main road, overlooking the pool and tennis courts! Private fenced in patio.

Gleaming hardwoods and tile floors, granite countertops, and stainless appliances.

Light and bright from all angles, with a

lovely skylight/window in breakfast room.



