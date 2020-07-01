All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:16 PM

98 Mount Vernon Cir

98 Mount Vernon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

98 Mount Vernon Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Dunwoody's Finest! Gated community within walking distance of Sandy Springs Marta! Walk to shops, restaurants, and many office complexes. Corner unit back off the main road, overlooking the pool and tennis courts! Private fenced in patio.
Gleaming hardwoods and tile floors, granite countertops, and stainless appliances.
Light and bright from all angles, with a
lovely skylight/window in breakfast room.

GTL Property Management & Sales, LLC
5111 S Ridgewood Ave suite 201a, Port Orange, FL 32127, USA
Phone: +1 386-868-1949

GTL Real Estate - Atlanta
Address: 120 Village Cir, Senoia, GA 30276, USA
Phone: +1 678-648-1244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Mount Vernon Cir have any available units?
98 Mount Vernon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 98 Mount Vernon Cir have?
Some of 98 Mount Vernon Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Mount Vernon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
98 Mount Vernon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Mount Vernon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Mount Vernon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 98 Mount Vernon Cir offer parking?
No, 98 Mount Vernon Cir does not offer parking.
Does 98 Mount Vernon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Mount Vernon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Mount Vernon Cir have a pool?
Yes, 98 Mount Vernon Cir has a pool.
Does 98 Mount Vernon Cir have accessible units?
No, 98 Mount Vernon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Mount Vernon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Mount Vernon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Mount Vernon Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Mount Vernon Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

