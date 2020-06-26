96 Allen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage guest parking media room

Luxury townhome is like new with elevator to four finished levels. Outdoor covered balcony on top floor! Extremely open floor plan. Two car garage. Brand new blinds have been installed throughout the home since these photos. Can be leased for longer than one year. Gated community. Washer and Dryer. Guest parking directly in front of the entrance to the unit. Pool community. Bonus room on upper level; finished room in basement (pre-wired as a media room) as well as a full bath in basement.