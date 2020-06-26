All apartments in Sandy Springs
96 Allen Road

96 Allen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

96 Allen Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
Luxury townhome is like new with elevator to four finished levels. Outdoor covered balcony on top floor! Extremely open floor plan. Two car garage. Brand new blinds have been installed throughout the home since these photos. Can be leased for longer than one year. Gated community. Washer and Dryer. Guest parking directly in front of the entrance to the unit. Pool community. Bonus room on upper level; finished room in basement (pre-wired as a media room) as well as a full bath in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Allen Road have any available units?
96 Allen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 96 Allen Road have?
Some of 96 Allen Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Allen Road currently offering any rent specials?
96 Allen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Allen Road pet-friendly?
No, 96 Allen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 96 Allen Road offer parking?
Yes, 96 Allen Road offers parking.
Does 96 Allen Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Allen Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Allen Road have a pool?
Yes, 96 Allen Road has a pool.
Does 96 Allen Road have accessible units?
No, 96 Allen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Allen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Allen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Allen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Allen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
