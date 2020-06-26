96 Allen Road

96 Allen Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Sandy Springs ITP
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
Luxury townhome is like new with elevator to four finished levels. Outdoor covered balcony on top floor! Extremely open floor plan. Two car garage. Brand new blinds have been installed throughout the home since these photos. Can be leased for longer than one year. Gated community. Washer and Dryer. Guest parking directly in front of the entrance to the unit. Pool community. Bonus room on upper level; finished room in basement (pre-wired as a media room) as well as a full bath in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
