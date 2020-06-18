956 Persimmon Point

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Move-in ready. Gated stunning Townhouse in the heart of Sandy Springs. WALK to MARTA. Built-in ELEVATOR is available for those who might need one with an additional rental fee due to insurance costs. Terrace level Family room/Office/3rd bedroom with half bath. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, large great room, separate DR, Master BR with oversize Master Bath. 2 Car Garage, Walk to Costco, near GA-400 and Abernathy, close to shopping & fine dining. The interior pictures were taken before previous tenant moved in.