Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:12 AM

956 Persimmon Point

956 Persimmon Point Northeast · (678) 571-8572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

956 Persimmon Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Move-in ready. Gated stunning Townhouse in the heart of Sandy Springs. WALK to MARTA. Built-in ELEVATOR is available for those who might need one with an additional rental fee due to insurance costs. Terrace level Family room/Office/3rd bedroom with half bath. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, large great room, separate DR, Master BR with oversize Master Bath. 2 Car Garage, Walk to Costco, near GA-400 and Abernathy, close to shopping & fine dining. The interior pictures were taken before previous tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Persimmon Point have any available units?
956 Persimmon Point has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 956 Persimmon Point have?
Some of 956 Persimmon Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Persimmon Point currently offering any rent specials?
956 Persimmon Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Persimmon Point pet-friendly?
No, 956 Persimmon Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 956 Persimmon Point offer parking?
Yes, 956 Persimmon Point does offer parking.
Does 956 Persimmon Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Persimmon Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Persimmon Point have a pool?
No, 956 Persimmon Point does not have a pool.
Does 956 Persimmon Point have accessible units?
No, 956 Persimmon Point does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Persimmon Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Persimmon Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 956 Persimmon Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 Persimmon Point does not have units with air conditioning.
