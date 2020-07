Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Beautiful gated community in sought after community and award winning school district! Enjoy the conveniences of being near shopping, restaurants theaters, MARTA & interstate. This spacious Townhome features beautiful hardwood floors, gourmet eat-in kitchen, a large master suite with spa-like bath, second bedroom with ensuite, and a 2 car garage. Entertaining couldn't be easier with this open living/dining room area & full finished basement.