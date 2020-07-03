All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 Manchester Place Northwest

920 Manchester Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

920 Manchester Place Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fabulous 5 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac in the best of Sandy Springs. Great room with soaring ceilings and fireplace plus separate family room with built ins and access to back deck. Kitchen with island, granite and separate gas cooktop and electric oven. Huge master suite with spa bath. Jetted tub, his and hers vanities and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with their own attached full baths. Terrace level has two additional bedrooms, a full bath and large living area. Two car garage and separate storage room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Manchester Place Northwest have any available units?
920 Manchester Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 920 Manchester Place Northwest have?
Some of 920 Manchester Place Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Manchester Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
920 Manchester Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Manchester Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Manchester Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 920 Manchester Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 920 Manchester Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 920 Manchester Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Manchester Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Manchester Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 920 Manchester Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 920 Manchester Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 920 Manchester Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Manchester Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Manchester Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Manchester Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Manchester Place Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

