920 Manchester Place Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fabulous 5 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac in the best of Sandy Springs. Great room with soaring ceilings and fireplace plus separate family room with built ins and access to back deck. Kitchen with island, granite and separate gas cooktop and electric oven. Huge master suite with spa bath. Jetted tub, his and hers vanities and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with their own attached full baths. Terrace level has two additional bedrooms, a full bath and large living area. Two car garage and separate storage room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.