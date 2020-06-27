909 Persimmon Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Townhome in sought after gated community! This upscale residence features 2 huge master suites with 2 full bath + 2 half baths, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace, sunroom, separate living room and dining room, finished basement, private deck, 2 car garage with additional covered parking. It is located in an award winning school district and conveniently located walking distance from shopping, theater, restaurants and minutes from GA-400 and I-285.