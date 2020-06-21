All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
901 Abernathy Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:48 PM

901 Abernathy Road

901 Abernathy Road Northeast · (404) 994-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sandy Springs
Perimeter Center
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

901 Abernathy Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4220 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
Centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs, directly across the Mercedes Benz Headquarters! Walk to Marta Train, Shopping, Dining and more! Condo offers Brazilian hardwood floors in kitchen and living room; granite counter-tops; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, cable connection, wine rack, breakfast bar & view to dining & family room; separate laundry rm; walk-in closets & spa-like master bath; private balcony. Full Amenities such as; concierge, sauna, theater, kitchen, fitness room, pool, fireplace, grill, positioned near GA400,I285, I85 and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Abernathy Road have any available units?
901 Abernathy Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 Abernathy Road have?
Some of 901 Abernathy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Abernathy Road currently offering any rent specials?
901 Abernathy Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Abernathy Road pet-friendly?
No, 901 Abernathy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 901 Abernathy Road offer parking?
No, 901 Abernathy Road does not offer parking.
Does 901 Abernathy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Abernathy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Abernathy Road have a pool?
Yes, 901 Abernathy Road has a pool.
Does 901 Abernathy Road have accessible units?
No, 901 Abernathy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Abernathy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Abernathy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Abernathy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Abernathy Road does not have units with air conditioning.
