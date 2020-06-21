901 Abernathy Road

Amenities
Centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs, directly across the Mercedes Benz Headquarters! Walk to Marta Train, Shopping, Dining and more! Condo offers Brazilian hardwood floors in kitchen and living room; granite counter-tops; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, cable connection, wine rack, breakfast bar & view to dining & family room; separate laundry rm; walk-in closets & spa-like master bath; private balcony. Full Amenities such as; concierge, sauna, theater, kitchen, fitness room, pool, fireplace, grill, positioned near GA400,I285, I85 and more!