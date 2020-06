901 Abernathy Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill sauna

LUXURY LIVING IS YOURS AT SERRANO IN THIS 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH COVERED BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE POOL WITH FOUNTAINS! FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET AND NEW STOVE ARE SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS HOME. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER AND HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. SECOND BEDROOM ALSO HAS LARGE CLOSET AND BATH. WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH LAUNDRY CLOSET. (WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED) ENJOY THE TRANQUIL SETTING OVERLOOKING POOL. ACROSS THE STREET FROM MERCEDES BENZ AND QUICK ACCESS TO PERIMETER MALL AREA.FITNESS CENTER WITH SAUNA, CLUB ROOM GREAT POOL AREA!