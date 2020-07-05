8880 Carroll Manor Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhome for lease! New Carpet! Separate dining room & adjoining living room complete w/fireplace! Large kitchen with breakfast area! Finished Basement! Two-car garage! Beautiful and quiet neighborhood, walking distance to sandy springs charter middle school. Lawncare included. Washer and Dryer available for tenants use. Easy access to interstates, shopping, retail, and Chattahoochee River. Apply today this property will not last long! Small Pets only.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.