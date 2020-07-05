All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:59 PM

8880 Carroll Manor Drive

8880 Carroll Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8880 Carroll Manor Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhome for lease! New Carpet! Separate dining room & adjoining living room complete w/fireplace! Large kitchen with breakfast area! Finished Basement! Two-car garage! Beautiful and quiet neighborhood, walking distance to sandy springs charter middle school. Lawncare included. Washer and Dryer available for tenants use. Easy access to interstates, shopping, retail, and Chattahoochee River. Apply today this property will not last long! Small Pets only.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive have any available units?
8880 Carroll Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive have?
Some of 8880 Carroll Manor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8880 Carroll Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8880 Carroll Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 Carroll Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8880 Carroll Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8880 Carroll Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8880 Carroll Manor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 8880 Carroll Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 8880 Carroll Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8880 Carroll Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8880 Carroll Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8880 Carroll Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

