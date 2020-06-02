81 Burdette Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Elegant Comfort in Sandy Springs - Designer home with professional landscaping, generous rooms, upgraded finishes available for 24 month Lease in Sandy Springs! Gorgeous two-story marble foyer. Separate formal living room with Marble fireplace and formal dinning room, butler's pantry, spacious chefs kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunny eat-in area with direct access to large, private deck. Gracious master suite, well suited bathroom and extensive walk-in closet. Jack and jill secondary bedrooms and a daylight, fully finished basement for guests, office space, entertaining.. whatever you need! Landscaping and alarm are included. 1 month security deposit with approved application. Professionally managed and maintained. Sorry, no pets. $60 application fee. Call 404-301-0963 today to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5101331)