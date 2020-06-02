All apartments in Sandy Springs
81 Burdette Road
81 Burdette Road

81 Burdette Rd · No Longer Available
Location

81 Burdette Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Elegant Comfort in Sandy Springs - Designer home with professional landscaping, generous rooms, upgraded finishes available for 24 month Lease in Sandy Springs! Gorgeous two-story marble foyer. Separate formal living room with Marble fireplace and formal dinning room, butler's pantry, spacious chefs kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunny eat-in area with direct access to large, private deck. Gracious master suite, well suited bathroom and extensive walk-in closet. Jack and jill secondary bedrooms and a daylight, fully finished basement for guests, office space, entertaining.. whatever you need! Landscaping and alarm are included. 1 month security deposit with approved application. Professionally managed and maintained. Sorry, no pets. $60 application fee. Call 404-301-0963 today to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

