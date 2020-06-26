All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
802 Gettysburg Pl
802 Gettysburg Pl

802 Gettysburg Place · No Longer Available
Sandy Springs
Dunwoody Panhandle
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

802 Gettysburg Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently renovated, beautiful roommate style 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium in a family and pet-friendly community located in Sandy Springs. This naturally well-lit property has been completely updated and is conveniently positioned on the street-level, situated to the rear of the building. The residence contains hardwood flooring throughout, sunroom, patio, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, walk-in shower, dual-vanity, fresh paint, and so much more – a truly gorgeous space that is entirely move-in ready and available for rent now.

The association includes both swim and tennis amenities, as well as access to a beautiful pond and hiking trail to the rear of the neighborhood. The community is located within walking distance to Island Ford Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. North Springs Marta station (red-line train) is conveniently located minutes away via GA 400S, providing rapid transportation and access into and throughout the city of Atlanta. Only a 10-minute drive from the Perimeter, Downtown Roswell, and The Avalon, residents have access to multiple options for all their shopping, dining, and leisure activities. Downtown Atlanta can be reached in a matter of minutes, providing convenient access for anyone working in or around the city.

$1500/mo. First month’s rent, as well as security deposit ($1500) and pet deposit (if applicable) due at signing. All interested parties must complete a rental application, provide references, as well as authorize/purchase a credit & background check.

Contact David (owner & landlord) at 470-210-4997 or 802Rental@gmail.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Gettysburg Pl have any available units?
802 Gettysburg Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 802 Gettysburg Pl have?
Some of 802 Gettysburg Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Gettysburg Pl currently offering any rent specials?
802 Gettysburg Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Gettysburg Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Gettysburg Pl is pet friendly.
Does 802 Gettysburg Pl offer parking?
Yes, 802 Gettysburg Pl offers parking.
Does 802 Gettysburg Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Gettysburg Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Gettysburg Pl have a pool?
Yes, 802 Gettysburg Pl has a pool.
Does 802 Gettysburg Pl have accessible units?
No, 802 Gettysburg Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Gettysburg Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Gettysburg Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Gettysburg Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 Gettysburg Pl has units with air conditioning.
