802 Gettysburg Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Recently renovated, beautiful roommate style 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium in a family and pet-friendly community located in Sandy Springs. This naturally well-lit property has been completely updated and is conveniently positioned on the street-level, situated to the rear of the building. The residence contains hardwood flooring throughout, sunroom, patio, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, walk-in shower, dual-vanity, fresh paint, and so much more – a truly gorgeous space that is entirely move-in ready and available for rent now.



The association includes both swim and tennis amenities, as well as access to a beautiful pond and hiking trail to the rear of the neighborhood. The community is located within walking distance to Island Ford Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. North Springs Marta station (red-line train) is conveniently located minutes away via GA 400S, providing rapid transportation and access into and throughout the city of Atlanta. Only a 10-minute drive from the Perimeter, Downtown Roswell, and The Avalon, residents have access to multiple options for all their shopping, dining, and leisure activities. Downtown Atlanta can be reached in a matter of minutes, providing convenient access for anyone working in or around the city.



$1500/mo. First month’s rent, as well as security deposit ($1500) and pet deposit (if applicable) due at signing. All interested parties must complete a rental application, provide references, as well as authorize/purchase a credit & background check.



Contact David (owner & landlord) at 470-210-4997 or 802Rental@gmail.com for more information.