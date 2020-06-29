All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 799 Hammond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
799 Hammond Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 5:30 PM

799 Hammond Drive

799 Hammond Drive Northeast · (404) 400-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

799 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Awesome open concept 2/2 in the heart of Sandy Springs close to Uncle Julio's, Perimeter Mall, shopping and parks. Super convenient to 400, 285 and Roswell Road. New carpet, freshly painted, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. In unit laundry! Two parking places and assigned private storage. There is a pool, tennis courts, dog walk area and 24/7 concierge. Pet friendly! Vacant and move in ready. Call (or test for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to ask questions or for application instructions. Self schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/3a764b108d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 Hammond Drive have any available units?
799 Hammond Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 799 Hammond Drive have?
Some of 799 Hammond Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 Hammond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
799 Hammond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Hammond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 799 Hammond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 799 Hammond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 799 Hammond Drive offers parking.
Does 799 Hammond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Hammond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Hammond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 799 Hammond Drive has a pool.
Does 799 Hammond Drive have accessible units?
No, 799 Hammond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Hammond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 799 Hammond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 799 Hammond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 799 Hammond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 799 Hammond Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity