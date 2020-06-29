All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 795 Spalding Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
795 Spalding Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

795 Spalding Drive

795 Spalding Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

795 Spalding Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rare Find! Possible Owner Financing! Reduced $50,000. This home was completely opened up and renovated with two master suites! The upstairs master has a new added bathroom with a walk-in closet utilizing previously unused attic space.The kitchen has all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and marble countertops. All baths have new cabinetry and granite counters. It has all new light fixtures and hardwood floors throughout. this home has a new roof, fresh exterior paint, and a fenced in yard. Like a Brand-New House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Spalding Drive have any available units?
795 Spalding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 795 Spalding Drive have?
Some of 795 Spalding Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Spalding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
795 Spalding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Spalding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 795 Spalding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 795 Spalding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 795 Spalding Drive offers parking.
Does 795 Spalding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Spalding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Spalding Drive have a pool?
No, 795 Spalding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 795 Spalding Drive have accessible units?
No, 795 Spalding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Spalding Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 Spalding Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 795 Spalding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 795 Spalding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College