All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like
7820 Kiverton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7820 Kiverton Place
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:47 PM

7820 Kiverton Place

7820 Kiver Ton Place · (678) 634-1096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7820 Kiver Ton Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GREAT CONDITION and charming 3-floor/4-bed/3.5-bath townhome in gated community. GREAT LOCATION! <5 min drive to GA400/US19 Exit #5 & #6 for convenient commute and access to entertainment and restaurants. Walk to golf club and water-front park. Spacious bedroom with full bathroom on 1st flr for guests/in-laws. Wonderful open floorplan on 2nd flr w/ gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and new hardwood-patterned ceramic tile flooring. EZ living as rent includes water & sewer and lawn maintenance and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7820 Kiverton Place have any available units?
7820 Kiverton Place has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7820 Kiverton Place have?
Some of 7820 Kiverton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 Kiverton Place currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Kiverton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Kiverton Place pet-friendly?
No, 7820 Kiverton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7820 Kiverton Place offer parking?
No, 7820 Kiverton Place does not offer parking.
Does 7820 Kiverton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 Kiverton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Kiverton Place have a pool?
No, 7820 Kiverton Place does not have a pool.
Does 7820 Kiverton Place have accessible units?
No, 7820 Kiverton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Kiverton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7820 Kiverton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7820 Kiverton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7820 Kiverton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 BedroomsSandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs ApartmentsDunwoody PanhandleDowntown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College