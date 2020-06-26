7820 Kiverton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT CONDITION and charming 3-floor/4-bed/3.5-bath townhome in gated community. GREAT LOCATION! <5 min drive to GA400/US19 Exit #5 & #6 for convenient commute and access to entertainment and restaurants. Walk to golf club and water-front park. Spacious bedroom with full bathroom on 1st flr for guests/in-laws. Wonderful open floorplan on 2nd flr w/ gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and new hardwood-patterned ceramic tile flooring. EZ living as rent includes water & sewer and lawn maintenance and landscaping.