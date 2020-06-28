All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7505 Highland Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7505 Highland Bluff
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

7505 Highland Bluff

7505 Highland Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7505 Highland Bluff, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Remarkable 3/3.5 Townhouse in Well Maintained Gated Community. Beautiful Hardwoods Throughout Main. You'll Love Spending Time in The Modern Style Kitchen Open to Living Room w/Custom Shelving. Loads of Natural Light in All Rooms. Private Deck Overlooks Wooded Lot. Large Bedrooms Each with Own Bathroom. Split Bedroom Plan Provides Great Privacy For Family/Friends. Tons of Storage, with additional Shelving in Garage. Fabulous Pool, Fitness Center, & Clubhouse. Come Check Out This Fantastic Townhouse! Centrally Located Quiet Community-Easy Access to 400/285

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Highland Bluff have any available units?
7505 Highland Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7505 Highland Bluff have?
Some of 7505 Highland Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Highland Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Highland Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Highland Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 7505 Highland Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7505 Highland Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Highland Bluff offers parking.
Does 7505 Highland Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7505 Highland Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Highland Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 7505 Highland Bluff has a pool.
Does 7505 Highland Bluff have accessible units?
No, 7505 Highland Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Highland Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7505 Highland Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 Highland Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 7505 Highland Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College