7505 Highland Bluff

Amenities
Remarkable 3/3.5 Townhouse in Well Maintained Gated Community. Beautiful Hardwoods Throughout Main. You'll Love Spending Time in The Modern Style Kitchen Open to Living Room w/Custom Shelving. Loads of Natural Light in All Rooms. Private Deck Overlooks Wooded Lot. Large Bedrooms Each with Own Bathroom. Split Bedroom Plan Provides Great Privacy For Family/Friends. Tons of Storage, with additional Shelving in Garage. Fabulous Pool, Fitness Center, & Clubhouse. Come Check Out This Fantastic Townhouse! Centrally Located Quiet Community-Easy Access to 400/285