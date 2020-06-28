7505 Highland Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Remarkable 3/3.5 Townhouse in Well Maintained Gated Community. Beautiful Hardwoods Throughout Main. You'll Love Spending Time in The Modern Style Kitchen Open to Living Room w/Custom Shelving. Loads of Natural Light in All Rooms. Private Deck Overlooks Wooded Lot. Large Bedrooms Each with Own Bathroom. Split Bedroom Plan Provides Great Privacy For Family/Friends. Tons of Storage, with additional Shelving in Garage. Fabulous Pool, Fitness Center, & Clubhouse. Come Check Out This Fantastic Townhouse! Centrally Located Quiet Community-Easy Access to 400/285