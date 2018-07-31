745 Wood Duck Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Old world charm meets modern luxury with a pool! From your first steps into the marble foyer with beautiful staircases to the dynamic and versatile floorplan, this home has everything you need for entertaining guests on a grand scale while also setting aside space for life's quieter moments. Gorgeous fireplaces in every living space, vaulted ceilings in the family room, lovely verandas overlooking a picturesque yard, and a kitchen with a huge center island for everyone to gather around in the heart of the home. Large, screened-in porch on the back of the home overlooks a stunning pool with a spa! Retreat to the deluxe master suite with newly-renovated master bath including a free-standing soaker tub, his and hers vanities, frameless shower, and his/hers walk-in closets! Master suite also has a private deck off the back, perfect for morning coffee or evening retreat. Incredible living and entertaining space in the fully finished walk-out basement, complete with full bedroom and bath! Located just inside the perimeter, this home offers the perfect balance of convenience and privacy - don't miss it!