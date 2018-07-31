All apartments in Sandy Springs
745 Wood Duck Ct

745 Wood Duck Court · (404) 419-3535
Location

745 Wood Duck Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 6254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Old world charm meets modern luxury with a pool! From your first steps into the marble foyer with beautiful staircases to the dynamic and versatile floorplan, this home has everything you need for entertaining guests on a grand scale while also setting aside space for life's quieter moments. Gorgeous fireplaces in every living space, vaulted ceilings in the family room, lovely verandas overlooking a picturesque yard, and a kitchen with a huge center island for everyone to gather around in the heart of the home. Large, screened-in porch on the back of the home overlooks a stunning pool with a spa! Retreat to the deluxe master suite with newly-renovated master bath including a free-standing soaker tub, his and hers vanities, frameless shower, and his/hers walk-in closets! Master suite also has a private deck off the back, perfect for morning coffee or evening retreat. Incredible living and entertaining space in the fully finished walk-out basement, complete with full bedroom and bath! Located just inside the perimeter, this home offers the perfect balance of convenience and privacy - don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Wood Duck Ct have any available units?
745 Wood Duck Ct has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 Wood Duck Ct have?
Some of 745 Wood Duck Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Wood Duck Ct currently offering any rent specials?
745 Wood Duck Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Wood Duck Ct pet-friendly?
No, 745 Wood Duck Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 745 Wood Duck Ct offer parking?
Yes, 745 Wood Duck Ct does offer parking.
Does 745 Wood Duck Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Wood Duck Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Wood Duck Ct have a pool?
Yes, 745 Wood Duck Ct has a pool.
Does 745 Wood Duck Ct have accessible units?
No, 745 Wood Duck Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Wood Duck Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Wood Duck Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Wood Duck Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Wood Duck Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
