7309 Cardigan Cir

ASK US HOW TO MOVE WITH ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Classic Design. Great Sandy Springs Location!! Clean, Quiet, and in a fantastic location! Large rooms in this 3 bedroom; 2 1/2 bathroom two-story condo/townhouse. Swim and Tennis neighborhood close to everything. Great schools. Move-in ready now. Stove / Dishwasher / Disposal / Refrigerator Hook up in unit for Washer & Dryer Top two floors of three-story townhouse with dedicated front door entrance. (Basement unit is completely separate.) TWO Parking Spots - One covered parking spot plus another as general parking. There is plenty of parking close by. LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash, Exterior Pest Control and Exterior Maintenance. TENANT PAYS: Electric / Internet / Phone. 1600 is the discount rent from 1650 for online payment by the 1st of each month.