Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

7309 Cardigan Cir

7309 Cardigan Circle · (678) 793-3948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7309 Cardigan Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
ASK US HOW TO MOVE WITH ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Classic Design. Great Sandy Springs Location!! Clean, Quiet, and in a fantastic location! Large rooms in this 3 bedroom; 2 1/2 bathroom two-story condo/townhouse. Swim and Tennis neighborhood close to everything. Great schools. Move-in ready now. Stove / Dishwasher / Disposal / Refrigerator Hook up in unit for Washer & Dryer Top two floors of three-story townhouse with dedicated front door entrance. (Basement unit is completely separate.) TWO Parking Spots - One covered parking spot plus another as general parking. There is plenty of parking close by. LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash, Exterior Pest Control and Exterior Maintenance. TENANT PAYS: Electric / Internet / Phone. 1600 is the discount rent from 1650 for online payment by the 1st of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Cardigan Cir have any available units?
7309 Cardigan Cir has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7309 Cardigan Cir have?
Some of 7309 Cardigan Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Cardigan Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Cardigan Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Cardigan Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Cardigan Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7309 Cardigan Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Cardigan Cir does offer parking.
Does 7309 Cardigan Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7309 Cardigan Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Cardigan Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7309 Cardigan Cir has a pool.
Does 7309 Cardigan Cir have accessible units?
No, 7309 Cardigan Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Cardigan Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Cardigan Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Cardigan Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 Cardigan Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
