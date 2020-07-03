730 Old Post Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Heards Ferry and Riverwood schools. This classic southern home boasts a fresh exterior with double front porches and antiqued whitewash brick, renovated kitchens and baths, mn flr laundry, finished bsmt, and fenced bkyd on cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous open floor-plan is perfect for entertaining. Main flr guest rm with full bth. Master ste has built-ins, trey ceilings, his and her walk-in closets, renovated mstr both. 2nd and 3rd bdrms w/ Jack-n-Jill. Fnshd bsmt w/ office, half bth, play area, and plenty of storage. Square footage is greater than noted on tax records.