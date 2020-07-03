All apartments in Sandy Springs
730 Old Post Road
730 Old Post Road

730 Old Post Rd · No Longer Available
Location

730 Old Post Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Heards Ferry and Riverwood schools. This classic southern home boasts a fresh exterior with double front porches and antiqued whitewash brick, renovated kitchens and baths, mn flr laundry, finished bsmt, and fenced bkyd on cul-de-sac lot. Gorgeous open floor-plan is perfect for entertaining. Main flr guest rm with full bth. Master ste has built-ins, trey ceilings, his and her walk-in closets, renovated mstr both. 2nd and 3rd bdrms w/ Jack-n-Jill. Fnshd bsmt w/ office, half bth, play area, and plenty of storage. Square footage is greater than noted on tax records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Old Post Road have any available units?
730 Old Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 730 Old Post Road have?
Some of 730 Old Post Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Old Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
730 Old Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Old Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 730 Old Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 730 Old Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 730 Old Post Road offers parking.
Does 730 Old Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Old Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Old Post Road have a pool?
No, 730 Old Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 730 Old Post Road have accessible units?
No, 730 Old Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Old Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Old Post Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Old Post Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Old Post Road does not have units with air conditioning.

