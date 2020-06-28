All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30338

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Dunwoody Courtyards Sandy Springs ApartmentsWelcome to the community of Dunwoody Courtyards apartments in Sandy Springs, GA. Every detailboth interior and exteriorhas been considered to elevate resident comfort and enhance their lifestyles.At Dunwoody Courtyards, youll find a selection of spacious apartments with one and two bedrooms. These floor plans offer ample space from the living area to the closets. And these apartments have modern styles that are waiting for your personal touch: Ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, and more adorn your home.When you want to step out of your home but dont feel like traveling too far for fun, then youre in luck! Dunwoody Courtyards features a variety of community perks that residents can enjoy as part of their lease. Walk among beautiful California-style courtyards and head to the sparkling swimming pool, a serene place to cool off during a hot Georgia day. Or tone up at the state-of-the-art fitness center, which features weight machines and fre

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have any available units?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have?
Some of 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd offer parking?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd has a pool.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have accessible units?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College