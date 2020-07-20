All apartments in Sandy Springs
684 Lockton Place
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:07 AM

684 Lockton Place

684 Lockton Place · No Longer Available
Location

684 Lockton Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath townhome in gated development inside the perimeter at Glenridge Heights. Built by Homes by Williamscraft, this spacious townhome is located just off Glenridge Drive at the High Point Road light. Sophisticated 4-story floor plan w a huge bonus/storage room. Beautiful kitchen w/ top-of-the-line appliances, gas fireplace, private deck and ample room to spread out. Immaculately maintained. Convenient access to Pill Hill, 285, 400, Perimeter, Buckhead, and Hospitals. Extremely close to Sushi Nami & Blue Moon Pizza, Riverwood School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Lockton Place have any available units?
684 Lockton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 684 Lockton Place have?
Some of 684 Lockton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Lockton Place currently offering any rent specials?
684 Lockton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Lockton Place pet-friendly?
No, 684 Lockton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 684 Lockton Place offer parking?
Yes, 684 Lockton Place offers parking.
Does 684 Lockton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 684 Lockton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Lockton Place have a pool?
No, 684 Lockton Place does not have a pool.
Does 684 Lockton Place have accessible units?
No, 684 Lockton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Lockton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 684 Lockton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 684 Lockton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 684 Lockton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
