Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Short-term leases available. Recently Renovated spacious mid-century house sits on a private lot steps away from Abernathy Greenway Park, Downtown Sandy Springs, City Center, shopping, restaurants, entertainments and much more. Minutes from Ga 400 & 285. Great large deck overlooking a wonderful fenced in backyard. Large carport and an amazing driveway that could park up to 7 cars! Newer systems & fresh paints inside! Appointment Only.