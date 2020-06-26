All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM

6625 Wright Road

Location

6625 Wright Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Great location across the street from the entrance to the Abernathy Greenway with access to trails next and across the street. Newly painted with remodeled kitchen, all new appliances and counters. Lower level could be an in-law suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Wright Road have any available units?
6625 Wright Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6625 Wright Road have?
Some of 6625 Wright Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Wright Road currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Wright Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Wright Road pet-friendly?
No, 6625 Wright Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6625 Wright Road offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Wright Road offers parking.
Does 6625 Wright Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Wright Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Wright Road have a pool?
No, 6625 Wright Road does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Wright Road have accessible units?
No, 6625 Wright Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Wright Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 Wright Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6625 Wright Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6625 Wright Road does not have units with air conditioning.
