Great location across the street from the entrance to the Abernathy Greenway with access to trails next and across the street. Newly painted with remodeled kitchen, all new appliances and counters. Lower level could be an in-law suite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6625 Wright Road have any available units?
6625 Wright Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6625 Wright Road have?
Some of 6625 Wright Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Wright Road currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Wright Road is not currently offering any rent specials.