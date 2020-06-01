All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

6621 Encore Boulevard

6621 Encore Blvd · (404) 503-5176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6621 Encore Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2171 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to lease an incredible, tri-level, luxury townhome; an entertainers dream home! This newly developed community, Aria by Ashton Woods, sits minutes from all that Perimeter Center has to offer including shopping, dining, entertainment, and MARTA. Nestled in between GA400 and Roswell Rd, providing easy access to I285, you'll find multiple routes to make it wherever it is you need to be! Don't want to dine out, no prob! Whip up something tasty in your own luxury chef kitchen with top of the line appliances. This 3/3.5 wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Encore Boulevard have any available units?
6621 Encore Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6621 Encore Boulevard have?
Some of 6621 Encore Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Encore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Encore Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Encore Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6621 Encore Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6621 Encore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6621 Encore Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6621 Encore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 Encore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Encore Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6621 Encore Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Encore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6621 Encore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Encore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6621 Encore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 Encore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6621 Encore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
