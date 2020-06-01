6621 Encore Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to lease an incredible, tri-level, luxury townhome; an entertainers dream home! This newly developed community, Aria by Ashton Woods, sits minutes from all that Perimeter Center has to offer including shopping, dining, entertainment, and MARTA. Nestled in between GA400 and Roswell Rd, providing easy access to I285, you'll find multiple routes to make it wherever it is you need to be! Don't want to dine out, no prob! Whip up something tasty in your own luxury chef kitchen with top of the line appliances. This 3/3.5 wont last long.