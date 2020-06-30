All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6609 Cadence Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6609 Cadence Boulevard
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:05 AM

6609 Cadence Boulevard

6609 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6609 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 4-story townhome in Aria. Barely lived in End Unit. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a huge center island. Luxurious master suite with a spacious walk in closet, very large shower and double vanity in master bath. Beautiful hardwoods throughout on 3 levels including bedrooms. Finished terrace level is ideal for office, man-cave, or media room. Two balconies facing the front and the back on main level plus a covered patio located on top floor that has a stunning view overlooking the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Cadence Boulevard have any available units?
6609 Cadence Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6609 Cadence Boulevard have?
Some of 6609 Cadence Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Cadence Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Cadence Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Cadence Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6609 Cadence Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6609 Cadence Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Cadence Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6609 Cadence Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 Cadence Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Cadence Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6609 Cadence Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Cadence Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6609 Cadence Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Cadence Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 Cadence Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 Cadence Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 Cadence Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College