6609 Cadence Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning 4-story townhome in Aria. Barely lived in End Unit. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a huge center island. Luxurious master suite with a spacious walk in closet, very large shower and double vanity in master bath. Beautiful hardwoods throughout on 3 levels including bedrooms. Finished terrace level is ideal for office, man-cave, or media room. Two balconies facing the front and the back on main level plus a covered patio located on top floor that has a stunning view overlooking the community.