Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Traditional Home in the Heart of Sandy Springs. Near 285 and 400. Minutes from the offices of Mercedes, UPS, restaurants, shopping and more. Updated home with large formal living room, dining room, den, master on main w/huge master bath. All new kitchen w/island and Breakfast room. Another Master Suite upstairs, 2 bedrooms, bathrooms and flex space on the second floor. Pets Considered with Owner Approval. Great Schools!!!