Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd

6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATION IN DESIRABLE SANDY SPRINGS. 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home with hardwood floors, fresh paint, new hardware and lighting. Formal living room and dining room, family room with French doors, 4th bedroom/ office with bookcases, screened porch, brick patio, breakfast/keeping room. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite, subway tile and canned lighting. Bathrooms are fresh and updated. Professionally landscaped yard. Back yard is terraced, totally private. Ideal location close to I-285, Georgia 400, Perimeter Mall, Buckhead and Abernathy Greenway, Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd have any available units?
6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd have?
Some of 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

