6550 Bridgewood Valley Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATION IN DESIRABLE SANDY SPRINGS. 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home with hardwood floors, fresh paint, new hardware and lighting. Formal living room and dining room, family room with French doors, 4th bedroom/ office with bookcases, screened porch, brick patio, breakfast/keeping room. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite, subway tile and canned lighting. Bathrooms are fresh and updated. Professionally landscaped yard. Back yard is terraced, totally private. Ideal location close to I-285, Georgia 400, Perimeter Mall, Buckhead and Abernathy Greenway, Available now.