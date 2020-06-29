All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 AM

6495 Vernon Woods Drive

6495 Vernon Woods Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6495 Vernon Woods Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Nice contemporary home, very clean and very well maintained for rent in Sandy Spring's popular community of Mt. Vernon Woods. Peaceful community yet walking distance to all restaurants and shopping & the Benson center in Sandy Springs! EZ access to 400 & Perimeter mall. This rental is available for SHORT TERM rental minimum of 90 days if needed. Please call for pricing on short term rental rates. Otherwise, the rent is $2800 per month. The house is somewhat furnished and owner prefers to rent furnished, but tenant can bring in furniture. prefer no pets. near pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive have any available units?
6495 Vernon Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive have?
Some of 6495 Vernon Woods Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6495 Vernon Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6495 Vernon Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6495 Vernon Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6495 Vernon Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 6495 Vernon Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6495 Vernon Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6495 Vernon Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 6495 Vernon Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6495 Vernon Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6495 Vernon Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6495 Vernon Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
