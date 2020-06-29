6495 Vernon Woods Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven Property Amenities pool

Nice contemporary home, very clean and very well maintained for rent in Sandy Spring's popular community of Mt. Vernon Woods. Peaceful community yet walking distance to all restaurants and shopping & the Benson center in Sandy Springs! EZ access to 400 & Perimeter mall. This rental is available for SHORT TERM rental minimum of 90 days if needed. Please call for pricing on short term rental rates. Otherwise, the rent is $2800 per month. The house is somewhat furnished and owner prefers to rent furnished, but tenant can bring in furniture. prefer no pets. near pool